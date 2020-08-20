Georgia job recovery continues, slower pace in July

Although joblessness remained at recession levels, the Georgia economy added 43,800 jobs in July as the state struggled back from the massive, pandemic-triggered body blows suffered in the spring.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will get the first look at August numbers for jobless claims today and will update this article.
While the gains were uneven — restaurants are still short-staffed even though many tech companies have been hiring — the official unemployment rate held steady at 7.6%, the Department of Labor said Thursday.
The state has 190,100 fewer jobs than a year ago, but the economy has grown for three consecutive months.
July showed an increase of 55,466 employed residents over the month. The labor force was down 114,777 when compared to this same time last year.
Unemployment claims trended down in the last month, showing a decrease of 117,770 claims or 19 percent. However, there were 462,238 July claims or 1,660 percent more than in July 2019.
Number of Georgians employed
February: 4,995,200
March: 4,917,754
April: 4,279,924
May: 4,432,132
June: 4,555,849
July: 4,611,315
Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics
______________________
Unemployment rate (share of workforce looking for a job)
January: 3.1%
February: 3.1%
March: 4.6%
April: 12.6%
May: 9.4%
June: 7.6%
July: 7.6%
Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics
______________________
Number of Georgians unemployed and looking for work
January: 159,611
February: 161,147
March: 239,219
April: 614,472
May: 460,404
June: 373,442
July: 378,115
Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics
______________________
Georgia jobs, added or lost, 2020
January: 11,200
February: 800
March: -33,500
April: -498,100
May: 99,600
June: 150,200
July: 43,800
Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics
______________________
New jobless claims, week ending –
June 6: 135,254
June 13: 131,997
June 20: 125,725
June 27: 117,485
July 4: 105,160
July 11: 138,452
July 18: 122,313
July 25: 84,984
August 1: 73,931
August 8: 62,335
August 15: to be released Thursday
Source: Employment and Training Administration, Georgia Department of Labor
_________________________________