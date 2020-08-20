Breaking News

Georgia job recovery continues, slower pace in July

Staffing experts say there are jobs to be had, but you might start working without ever meeting your employer face to face.
Credit: Ivan Samkov, contributed

Georgia News | 52 minutes ago
By Michael E. Kanell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Although joblessness remained at recession levels, the Georgia economy added 43,800 jobs in July as the state struggled back from the massive, pandemic-triggered body blows suffered in the spring.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will get the first look at August numbers for jobless claims today and will update this article.

While the gains were uneven — restaurants are still short-staffed even though many tech companies have been hiring — the official unemployment rate held steady at 7.6%, the Department of Labor said Thursday.

The state has 190,100 fewer jobs than a year ago, but the economy has grown for three consecutive months.

July showed an increase of 55,466 employed residents over the month. The labor force was down 114,777 when compared to this same time last year.

Unemployment claims trended down in the last month, showing a decrease of 117,770 claims or 19 percent. However, there were 462,238 July claims or 1,660 percent more than in July 2019.

Number of Georgians employed

February: 4,995,200

March: 4,917,754

April: 4,279,924

May: 4,432,132

June: 4,555,849

July: 4,611,315

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics

______________________

Unemployment rate (share of workforce looking for a job)

January: 3.1%

February: 3.1%

March: 4.6%

April: 12.6%

May: 9.4%

June: 7.6%

July: 7.6%

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics

______________________

Number of Georgians unemployed and looking for work

January: 159,611

February: 161,147

March: 239,219

April: 614,472

May: 460,404

June: 373,442

July: 378,115

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics

______________________

Georgia jobs, added or lost, 2020

January: 11,200

February: 800

March: -33,500

April: -498,100

May: 99,600

June: 150,200

July: 43,800

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics

______________________

New jobless claims, week ending –

June 6: 135,254

June 13: 131,997

June 20: 125,725

June 27: 117,485

July 4: 105,160

July 11: 138,452

July 18: 122,313

July 25: 84,984

August 1: 73,931

August 8: 62,335

August 15: to be released Thursday

Source: Employment and Training Administration, Georgia Department of Labor

_________________________________

