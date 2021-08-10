Equifax buys crime data company in $1.8 billion deal

That network delivers more than 25 million notifications a year.

The company also built the NCIS database, a massive compilation of crime-related data that is used by law enforcement and government agencies.

Apriss sells data to more than 20 federal agencies as well as state agencies in all 50 states, according to Brian Matthews, president of Appriss. “The combination of Appriss Insights and Equifax presents exciting opportunities to grow these partner relationships.”

On Aug. 7, Equifax announced purchase of Health e(fx), a company that provides services related to the Affordable Care Act. That company will be merged into Equifax Workforce Solutions, with offices in Minneapolis and Ontario.

The price of that acquisition was not announced.