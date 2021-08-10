ajc logo
Equifax buys crime data company in $1.8 billion deal

Equifax on Tuesday announced the $1.825 billion purchase of Appris Insights, which collects data related to criminal justice and incarcerated people. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Equifax on Tuesday announced the $1.825 billion purchase of Appris Insights, which collects data related to criminal justice and incarcerated people. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 minutes ago

Atlanta-based Equifax has made a $1.83 billion purchase of a company that gathers information about the criminal justice system and sells it to federal and state agencies.

Appriss Insights, which is owned by Clearlake Capital Group, is expected to bring in about $150 million in revenues this year, growth of 30% from last year, according to Equifax.

“The acquisition ... will further position Equifax as the resource of choice for public and private sector decision intelligence,” said Mark Begor, chief executive of Equifax in a written statement Tuesday.

The acquisition will expand relationships with companies, background screeners and government agencies, the company said.

Appriss Insights was founded in 1994 with the creation of a network that provided crime victims with “timely and reliable information regarding incarcerated persons,” the company said.

That network delivers more than 25 million notifications a year.

The company also built the NCIS database, a massive compilation of crime-related data that is used by law enforcement and government agencies.

Apriss sells data to more than 20 federal agencies as well as state agencies in all 50 states, according to Brian Matthews, president of Appriss. “The combination of Appriss Insights and Equifax presents exciting opportunities to grow these partner relationships.”

On Aug. 7, Equifax announced purchase of Health e(fx), a company that provides services related to the Affordable Care Act. That company will be merged into Equifax Workforce Solutions, with offices in Minneapolis and Ontario.

The price of that acquisition was not announced.

