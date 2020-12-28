Delay possible for jobless aid after belated Trump signing

Several states, including New Jersey, Rhode Island and Maine, have said they expect to make payments without missing a week, according to Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project.

Since March, the states have been managing the federal programs established by the CARES Act. Getting those programs started meant creating new software systems, which took weeks.

The problem this time is not as daunting, Cartwright said.

Unemployment benefits will be extended 11 weeks, with those who are jobless receiving a $300-a-week subsidy in addition to federal or state benefits.

The $900 billion package also includes one-time stimulus payment of $600 to Americans who made less than $75,000 in adjusted income last year, but that will be handled by the Department of the Treasury, not the states.

About 12 million jobless Americans, including more than 300,000 Georgians, have been receiving weekly pandemic-linked unemployment payments. An estimated 85,000 Georgians had already exhausted their eligibility before the programs ended.

With COVID-19 still rampant and jobs scarcer than jobseekers, economists say the relief package will keep many families from disaster.

Dervina Knowles, a 34-year-old single mother, lives in Gwinnett County. She lost her job as a substitute teacher. She filed for unemployment benefits, but said her payments were delayed for months for reasons she did not understand.

After repeated emails and phone calls, she was told that a payment would be in her account soon. Since she has already dug into savings to pay rent and utilities, she is hoping to be eligible for some of the benefits in the new relief package.

“Getting back pay is some relief, but it’s not over,” she said.