Colonial Pipeline: Ida shutdown unlikely to cause local gas shortages

Neither gas shortages nor price spikes are likely in metro Atlanta and the Southeast as a result of Hurricane Ida’s rampage through much of the Gulf Coast, officials and analysts said Monday.
While the damage assessments were continuing Monday, it appeared that Sunday’s storm-induced shutdown of the massive Colonial Pipeline — which provides fuel to tens of millions of motorists on the U.S. East Coast — will be brief, said Eric Abercrombie, spokesperson for the Alpharetta-based company.
“We expect to resume to full service once we are able to safely evaluate our infrastructure and assess any impact that may have occurred from the storm,” he said.
Impact from a temporary shutdown will be minimal because the company stores fuel in a number of terminals along the route of the pipeline, he said. “Please know that fuel supply continues to be available throughout the Southeast.”
Late-morning Monday, the average price of gas in metro Atlanta was $2.97 a gallon. That was virtually unchanged from Sunday and was two pennies less than a week ago, according to GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices.
On Monday, metro Atlanta prices ranged from $2.65 a gallon a Costco and Sam’s Club in Buford to $3.69 at a Chevron and a Shell in the city of Atlanta.
Monday morning: $2.97
Sunday: $2.97
A week ago: $2.99
A year ago: $2.01
Ten-year high: $4.00 (2011)
All-time high: $4.11 (2005)
Source: GasBuddy
There were no reports of stations being out of fuel.
“I wouldn’t worry about shortages,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis. “I would expect the pipeline to return to service within the next 36 hours.”
The most likely reason for stations to run out of fuel now would be a panicked reaction from drivers queuing up for unneeded refills, not a true shortage, De Haan said. “If there’s anything to worry about, it’s the human response.”
The destruction of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita caused shortages of gasoline supplies and soaring prices. Afterwards, companies like Colonial rebuilt their equipment to withstand the more powerful storms, he said.
Credit: U.S. IEA
When Colonial’s pipeline was shut down in May, the cause was a software hack, not a storm.
That cyberattack caused a spike in local gas prices and fuel shortages at metro Atlanta gas stations that lasted several days.
Colonial’s 5,500-mile-long pipeline starts in Texas on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and supplies about 45% of the East Coast’s gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. The Southeast is even more reliant. Colonial delivers more than 70% of transportation fuels to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, according to the federal Energy Information Administration, including to crucial arteries such as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
