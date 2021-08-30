Colonial Pipeline: Ida shutdown unlikely to cause local gas shortages

On Monday, metro Atlanta prices ranged from $2.65 a gallon a Costco and Sam’s Club in Buford to $3.69 at a Chevron and a Shell in the city of Atlanta.

Average price, a gallon of regular, metro Atlanta Monday morning: $2.97 Sunday: $2.97 A week ago: $2.99 A year ago: $2.01 Ten-year high: $4.00 (2011) All-time high: $4.11 (2005) Source: GasBuddy

There were no reports of stations being out of fuel.

“I wouldn’t worry about shortages,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis. “I would expect the pipeline to return to service within the next 36 hours.”

The most likely reason for stations to run out of fuel now would be a panicked reaction from drivers queuing up for unneeded refills, not a true shortage, De Haan said. “If there’s anything to worry about, it’s the human response.”

The destruction of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita caused shortages of gasoline supplies and soaring prices. Afterwards, companies like Colonial rebuilt their equipment to withstand the more powerful storms, he said.

Caption The East Coast and Gulf Coast states are served by Colonial Pipeline and two competitors — Product Pipeline in the north and Products Pipe Line (formerly Plantation Pipeline) in the south. Imports also serve areas along the coasts. This map by the U.S. Energy Information Administration refers to "PADDs," which are geographic regions that the government uses to analyize supplies — the East Coast is one and the Gulf Coast is another. (SOURCE: U.S. IEA) Credit: U.S. IEA Credit: U.S. IEA

When Colonial’s pipeline was shut down in May, the cause was a software hack, not a storm.

That cyberattack caused a spike in local gas prices and fuel shortages at metro Atlanta gas stations that lasted several days.

Colonial’s 5,500-mile-long pipeline starts in Texas on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and supplies about 45% of the East Coast’s gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. The Southeast is even more reliant. Colonial delivers more than 70% of transportation fuels to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, according to the federal Energy Information Administration, including to crucial arteries such as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

