Chick-fil-A restaurants hit by outage, able to take only cash

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Georgia and nationwide were hit Friday by a technology outage that prevented them from accepting anything but cash from customers.
The Atlanta-based company said the issue, which involved a third-party payment vendor, was resolved in about an hour and did not name the vendor. It said its restaurants are now processing payments normally.
The problem had impacted the chain’s ability to take credit or debit cards and, in some cases, limited processing of mobile transactions via Chick-fil-A’s app.
There are more than 2,600 restaurants in the chain.