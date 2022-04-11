ajc logo
X

The fight for the green jacket — Find the recap of The Masters in today’s ePaper

041022 Augusta: Tiger Woods prepares to putt on the second green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
041022 Augusta: Tiger Woods prepares to putt on the second green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

About Us
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Despite being world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler admits he was a mess of nerves and self-doubt entering Sunday’s final round of the Masters.

In Monday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper, enjoy subscriber exclusive coverage of Scheffler’s final round challengers, including Cameron Smith and a surging Rory McIlroy.

Photos and expanded coverage include the crowd watching Tiger Woods on Sunday in Augusta.

Read the AJC Monday ePaper

caption arrowCaption
The fight for the green jacket — Find the recap of The Masters in today’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

The fight for the green jacket — Find the recap of The Masters in today’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

caption arrowCaption
The fight for the green jacket — Find the recap of The Masters in today’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

The AJC at the Masters from ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
The fight for the green jacket — Find the recap of The Masters in today’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

The fight for the green jacket — Find the recap of The Masters in today’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

caption arrowCaption
The fight for the green jacket — Find the recap of The Masters in today’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sunday ePaper features extras on the Masters, Braves, spring travel and more
20h ago
Find your guide to Masters plus latest on Hawks, Braves in today’s ePaper
Back in bloom — Find the opening of the Masters and baseball season in today’s ePaper
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top