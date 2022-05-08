ajc logo
Sunday’s Sports Insider covers the big events, including amazing Derby win

Sports Insider from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Sports Insider from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sunday, May 8, 2022.

17 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider magazine.

This week’s 56-page Sports Insider includes a look at the amazing turn in this year’s Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot that wasn’t even going to be in the Kentucky Derby until another horse was scratched Friday, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in horse racing history. We’ve got the full story plus a package of photos showing what an unusual and entertaining event the Derby is.

Our weekly sports magazine brings you the best coverage of live events, plus in-depth storytelling that goes beyond the scores. To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

You’ll find plenty to keep you updated on the world of sports. Just a sampling:

  • The PGA Tour Champions battled wind and cold at TPC Sugarloaf during the second round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic
  • Atlanta United’s win at home over Chicago.
  • The bad news for United as another player may have suffered a serious injury
  • The Atlanta Dream tipped off their WNBA season with a big road victory, as No. 1 overall draft pick Rhyne Howard scored 16 points in her debut
  • A full season preview for the WNBA detailing the many changes this year and a team-by-team look at the season ahead.
  • Previews of Sunday’s big NASCAR and Formula One races — including photos of the wild fake marina with real yachts adding color to Miami’s Grand Prix
  • It’s Mother’s Day and the section concludes with a column from an amateur athlete who will be spending the whole day running because it makes her feel connected to her late mother.

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll find After the Game bonus coverage for the latest on the Braves. Ronald Acuña’s strength was in the spotlight Saturday in the Braves’ win over the Brewers.

After the Game on the Braves.

After the Game on the Braves.

After the Game on the Braves.

