Sunday’s Sports Insider: Baseball fans going bananas for a Georgia team

This week’s 58-page Sports Insider includes a look at why fans are going bananas for the Savannah Bananas. The barnstorming, uniquely entertaining baseball team has gotten fans’ attention with “Banana Ball.”
Today’s edition also sets up today’s final round of the PGA Championship, where Chile’s Mito Pereira starts the day with a three-shot lead — and where Tiger Woods went home early after a third-round 79 on an ailing leg while Georgia Tech’s Stewart Cink chases a top-10 finish at age 49.
The section closes out with the Postgame Show column, which has insights on the stewing feud between two of college football’s most prominent coaches, Nick Saban of Alabama and Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M.
- Preakness winner Early Voting found the winner’s circle in the second leg of the Triple Crown.
- The Indy 500 is coming Memorial Day weekend and is previewed along with qualifying results.
- Explainer: U.S. Soccer has been able to address equitable pay for its men’s and women’s teams.
- Miami pulled even with Boston in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals.
- One of the key faces of NBA broadcasts is considered the referee to the referees.
In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll find After the Game bonus coverage for the latest on the Braves after their win over the Marlins.
