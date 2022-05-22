ajc logo
Sunday’s Sports Insider: Baseball fans going bananas for a Georgia team

Savannah Banana Malachi Mitchell (2) and other members of the starting lineup take to the field for a Banana ball game against the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Kansas. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Savannah Banana Malachi Mitchell (2) and other members of the starting lineup take to the field for a Banana ball game against the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Credit: TNS

1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider magazine.

This week’s 58-page Sports Insider includes a look at why fans are going bananas for the Savannah Bananas. The barnstorming, uniquely entertaining baseball team has gotten fans’ attention with “Banana Ball.”

Our weekly sports magazine brings you the best coverage of live events, plus in-depth storytelling that goes beyond the scores. To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Today’s edition also sets up today’s final round of the PGA Championship, where Chile’s Mito Pereira starts the day with a three-shot lead — and where Tiger Woods went home early after a third-round 79 on an ailing leg while Georgia Tech’s Stewart Cink chases a top-10 finish at age 49.

The section closes out with the Postgame Show column, which has insights on the stewing feud between two of college football’s most prominent coaches, Nick Saban of Alabama and Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M.

Sports Insider: May 22, 2022

Credit: AJC

Sports Insider: May 22, 2022

Credit: AJC

Sports Insider: May 22, 2022

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

You’ll find plenty to keep you updated on the world of sports. Just a sampling:

  • Preakness winner Early Voting found the winner’s circle in the second leg of the Triple Crown.
  • The Indy 500 is coming Memorial Day weekend and is previewed along with qualifying results.
  • Explainer: U.S. Soccer has been able to address equitable pay for its men’s and women’s teams.
  • Miami pulled even with Boston in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals.
  • One of the key faces of NBA broadcasts is considered the referee to the referees.

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll find After the Game bonus coverage for the latest on the Braves after their win over the Marlins.

After the Game with Braves coverage in AJC ePaper Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Credit: AJC

After the Game with Braves coverage in AJC ePaper Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Credit: AJC

After the Game with Braves coverage in AJC ePaper Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

