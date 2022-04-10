Sunday ePaper features extras on the Masters, Braves, spring travel and more

BreakingNews
1 dead in shooting at Atlanta student housing apartment complex
Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Augusta. Find full coverage of the Masters in Sunday's AJC ePaper, including a photo gallery from Augusta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, from comprehensive coverage of The Masters to the game action from Atlanta Braves. You’ll also find our weekly Sports Insider magazine in Sunday’s ePaper, along with our bonus spring travel guide.

In exclusive stories and photos, the ePaper provides more coverage of the action from Saturday in the Masters Extra and the Braves After the Game.

In Sports Insider, you’ll find such special digital features as a live leaderboard from Augusta and a photo gallery from the Masters.

Coverage from Augusta National will continue with updates on ajc.com as we await seeing to whom the green jacket is awarded later Sunday.

Looking to get away this season? Check out our spring travel guide in Sunday’s ePaper. You’ll also find the Living & Arts section and other features you expect each day from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC at the Masters from ajc.com

The Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

