Sports Insider: Who is ready for some football?

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can get a look at some of the NFL offseason’s biggest trades, several of which are bucking an old standard of hoarding draft picks as teams instead target some of the best veteran players in the game.
Former Georgia Bulldogs standout Matthew Stafford, now a Super Bowl champ with the Los Angeles Rams, is profiled among the football features.
A wide range of topics in this week’s 51-page section also includes a look back at three of the best pitchers in baseball during the 1980s — Nolan Ryan, J.R. Richard and Steve Stone.
And we have a look at how legions of WNBA fans are forming influential groups that help teams advance the sport’s growing profile.
Plus, there’s much more to read — about NFL players’ latest protective gear, the LIV Golf tour, auto racing’s unusual week at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and other sports — all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.
