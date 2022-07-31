ajc logo
Sports Insider: Who is ready for some football?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, a former Georgia Bulldogs standout, passes during an NFL football practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, a former Georgia Bulldogs standout, passes during an NFL football practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

25 minutes ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can get a look at some of the NFL offseason’s biggest trades, several of which are bucking an old standard of hoarding draft picks as teams instead target some of the best veteran players in the game.

Former Georgia Bulldogs standout Matthew Stafford, now a Super Bowl champ with the Los Angeles Rams, is profiled among the football features.

A wide range of topics in this week’s 51-page section also includes a look back at three of the best pitchers in baseball during the 1980s — Nolan Ryan, J.R. Richard and Steve Stone.

And we have a look at how legions of WNBA fans are forming influential groups that help teams advance the sport’s growing profile.

Plus, there’s much more to read — about NFL players’ latest protective gear, the LIV Golf tour, auto racing’s unusual week at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and other sports — all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution digital magazine Sports Insider published Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution digital magazine Sports Insider published Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution digital magazine Sports Insider published Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider. Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.

Braves After the Game coverage in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Credit: AJC

Braves After the Game coverage in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Credit: AJC

Braves After the Game coverage in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

