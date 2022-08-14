Sports Insider: Serena Williams’ final countdown; AJC ePaper: Super 11 stars

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can enjoy a recap the career of tennis great Serena Williams as she nears retirement, which she announced last week, from her achievements on the court to her impact in the lives of people around the world.
A wide range of topics in this week’s 54-page section also includes football season nearing its start. We look at how the Georgia Bulldogs are coping with some offseason injuries and take stock of preseason games around the NFL.
As baseball’s pennant races heat up with the summer sun, we’ve got five storylines to watch around the major leagues, along with the latest stats for top players and teams.
Plus we’ve got the latest on Atlanta United after its draw with Cincinnati, a look at what former Bulldogs standout Tim Worley is doing to help others, and the latest on the PGA Tour as the Road to East Lake is underway — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider. Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.
To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider
In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ doubleheader victory over the Marlins.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
But that’s not all. Meet the elite in Sunday’s ePaper.
We introduce the new class of top prep football players across Georgia while looking at stars of the past. Our Super 11 section has 36 pages that feature profiles — with videos — of the top players.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Read the AJC Sunday ePaper
If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.
Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
Updates
The Atlanta Braves from ajc.com