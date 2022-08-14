Sports Insider: Serena Williams’ final countdown; AJC ePaper: Super 11 stars

ajc logo
Serena Williams , Says US Open Will Be , Her Last Tournament.'The Independent' reports that Serena Williams has announced that the "countdown has begun" to her retirement from tennis.'The Independent' reports that Serena Williams has announced that the "countdown has begun" to her retirement from tennis.Williams' illustrious career in the sport will come to an end following her performance at the U.S. Open later this month.While speaking to 'Vogue,' the 23-time grand slam champion said she thinks of the decision as an evolution as opposed to an end.While speaking to 'Vogue,' the 23-time grand slam champion said she thinks of the decision as an evolution as opposed to an end.Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me, Serena Williams, via 'Vogue' interview.Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me, Serena Williams, via 'Vogue' interview.There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much, Serena Williams, via Instagram.There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much, Serena Williams, via Instagram.On August 29, the final grand slam tournament of the year, the U.S. Open, is scheduled to begin.On August 29, the final grand slam tournament of the year, the U.S. Open, is scheduled to begin.Williams also shared how difficult the decision to end one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport has been.Williams also shared how difficult the decision to end one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport has been.It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads, Serena Williams, via 'Vogue' interview.Williams has won seven Wimbledon titles,seven Australian Opens, six U.S. Opens and three French Opens.Williams has won seven Wimbledon titles,seven Australian Opens, six U.S. Opens and three French Opens.In 2017, she became the oldest World No. 1 at the age of 35.In 2017, she became the oldest World No. 1 at the age of 35

1 hour ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can enjoy a recap the career of tennis great Serena Williams as she nears retirement, which she announced last week, from her achievements on the court to her impact in the lives of people around the world.

A wide range of topics in this week’s 54-page section also includes football season nearing its start. We look at how the Georgia Bulldogs are coping with some offseason injuries and take stock of preseason games around the NFL.

As baseball’s pennant races heat up with the summer sun, we’ve got five storylines to watch around the major leagues, along with the latest stats for top players and teams.

Plus we’ve got the latest on Atlanta United after its draw with Cincinnati, a look at what former Bulldogs standout Tim Worley is doing to help others, and the latest on the PGA Tour as the Road to East Lake is underway — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, August 14, 2022. Serena Williams and her final countdown.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, August 14, 2022. Serena Williams and her final countdown.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider. Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ doubleheader victory over the Marlins.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution's After the Game in ePaper Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution's After the Game in ePaper Sunday, August 14, 2022.

But that’s not all. Meet the elite in Sunday’s ePaper.

We introduce the new class of top prep football players across Georgia while looking at stars of the past. Our Super 11 section has 36 pages that feature profiles — with videos — of the top players.

The annual AJC Super 11 is featured in the ePaper Sunday, August 14, 2022.

The annual AJC Super 11 is featured in the ePaper Sunday, August 14, 2022.

