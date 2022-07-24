ajc logo
Sports Insider: Outlook for baseball and Braves’ second half of season

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) wears his World Series ring before a game against Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) wears his World Series ring before a game against Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

38 minutes ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can get an up-close analysis of baseball’s second half to come, including where the Braves stand among the game’s top teams (hint: it’s pretty good) and how the teams and top players compare statistically.

A wide range of topics in this week’s 49-page section also includes a five-year review of the NFL draft class of 2017 and how teams might have changed their picks based on what everyone knows now.

And we have a look at how one college football program is handling NIL in regard to its donors, and whether it’s an approach that will spread throughout the game.

Plus, there’s much more to read — including about the Baseball Hall of Fame, a top football reporter’s path to prominence in the game, auto racing, video games and chess — all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sports Insider digital magazine, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sports Insider digital magazine, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sports Insider digital magazine, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider. Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ win Saturday after they rout the Angels again.

After the Game coverage of the Braves in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper Sunday, July 24, 2022.

After the Game coverage of the Braves in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper Sunday, July 24, 2022.

After the Game coverage of the Braves in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper Sunday, July 24, 2022.

