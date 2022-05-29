BreakingNews
UPDATE: MARTA services resume after person struck, killed at East Point station
Sports Insider: No home remedy for United misery

The 5-Stripes lost at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ending the 13 matches with no loss; Columbus Crew beat Atlanta United 2-1 in an MLS soccer match on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

30 minutes ago

Sports fans can get caught up with Atlanta United in this week’s Sports Insider or get revved up for the Indianapolis 500 as it is restoring its former glory.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider.

This week’s 45-page magazine includes a look at the ‘massive’ loss to Columbus ending Atlanta’s 13-game home unbeaten streak.

Our weekly sports magazine brings you the best coverage of live events, plus in-depth storytelling that goes beyond the scores. To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Sports Insider from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: AJC

Sports Insider from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Today’s edition also details how collegiate athletes are standing up for their mental-health concerns in the wake of recent tragedies.

Football fans can learn how preseason analysis can shake out the NFL’s contenders from the pretenders, while golf fans will catch up with the red-hot Scottie Scheffler as he chases another PGA Tour win this weekend.

Plus, you’ll fine plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll find After the Game bonus coverage for the latest on the Braves after their loss against the Marlins.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper for Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper for Sunday, May 29, 2022.

