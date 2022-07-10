ajc logo
Sports Insider: Messy transformation of college sports doesn’t deter fans

Georgia football fans cheer before the G-Day game at Sanford Stadium Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens. Today's Sports Insider takes a closer look inside college sports. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

23 minutes ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can take a closer look into the transformation of college sports driven by athlete’s NIL incomes and by conference realignments fueled by increased overall revenue. The future success of athletics has been in question, but so far fans’ enjoyment continues to thrive.

A wide range of topics in this week’s 65-page digital magazine includes a preview of this week’s British Open — which heads to St. Andrews for its 150th year with a lineup including Tiger Woods.

Readers also will find an explainer for recreational athletes who have recovered from COVID-19 and need to know what to expect about getting conditioned again and back into their routine.

And we have a profile of a former pro soccer player who is speaking up about his battle with CTE and the possible connection to years of heading the ball on the pitch.

Plus, fans will find much more to check out on cycling, baseball, basketball and more all week in the latest Sports Insider.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sports Insider digital magazine for Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sports Insider digital magazine for Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sports Insider digital magazine for Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider. Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ win Saturday over the Nationals.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's After the Game in ePaper, Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's After the Game in ePaper, Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's After the Game in ePaper, Sunday, July 10, 2022.

