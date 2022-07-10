Sports Insider: Messy transformation of college sports doesn’t deter fans

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can take a closer look into the transformation of college sports driven by athlete’s NIL incomes and by conference realignments fueled by increased overall revenue. The future success of athletics has been in question, but so far fans’ enjoyment continues to thrive.
A wide range of topics in this week’s 65-page digital magazine includes a preview of this week’s British Open — which heads to St. Andrews for its 150th year with a lineup including Tiger Woods.
Readers also will find an explainer for recreational athletes who have recovered from COVID-19 and need to know what to expect about getting conditioned again and back into their routine.
And we have a profile of a former pro soccer player who is speaking up about his battle with CTE and the possible connection to years of heading the ball on the pitch.
Plus, fans will find much more to check out on cycling, baseball, basketball and more all week in the latest Sports Insider.
In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ win Saturday over the Nationals.
