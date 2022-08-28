ajc logo
X

Sports Insider: Marking major milestones in months ahead

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws before an NFL preseason preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He's among NFL players set to reach milestones this season. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws before an NFL preseason preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He's among NFL players set to reach milestones this season. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

About Us
42 minutes ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can check out plenty of milestones that might be reached in the coming months in college football, the NFL and Major League Baseball, from Aaron Judge to Tom Brady to Bryce Young.

Also in today’s 48-page section, Steve Hummer takes a look at the way that the PGA Tour crowns its season’s champion here at East Lake in Atlanta, and finds that it’s got more to like than sometimes meets the eye. Plus, we set up today’s finish of the Tour Championship.

In addition, there’s in-depth expert fantasy football advice on setting up your draft sheet by grouping players by tiers of talent level.

Plus, we’ve got added perspective on Atlanta Dream player Rhyne Howard’s rookie of the year award in the WNBA, an explanation of gator-harvesting season in Florida and a look at tennis great Chris Evert’s message to fellow cancer patients — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider. Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ loss in St. Louis to the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper bonus Braves After the Game coverage, Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper bonus Braves After the Game coverage, Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper bonus Braves After the Game coverage, Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Read the AJC Sunday ePaper

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

The Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Braves closer Kenley Jansen blows save in costly, painful loss to Cardinals9h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Lady Gaga covers gamut of emotions at Truist Park
14h ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
9h ago
Oddball FedEx Cup format seems to kind of work
13h ago
Oddball FedEx Cup format seems to kind of work
13h ago
Football rankings: Fitzgerald moves up to No. 1 in Class 2A
9h ago
The Latest
Live event: The AJC presents State of our State Sept. 6
Sports Insider: Little League could help baseball get back to its roots
Sports Insider: Serena Williams’ final countdown; AJC ePaper: Super 11 stars
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top