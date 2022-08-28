Sports Insider: Marking major milestones in months ahead

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can check out plenty of milestones that might be reached in the coming months in college football, the NFL and Major League Baseball, from Aaron Judge to Tom Brady to Bryce Young.
Also in today’s 48-page section, Steve Hummer takes a look at the way that the PGA Tour crowns its season’s champion here at East Lake in Atlanta, and finds that it’s got more to like than sometimes meets the eye. Plus, we set up today’s finish of the Tour Championship.
In addition, there’s in-depth expert fantasy football advice on setting up your draft sheet by grouping players by tiers of talent level.
Plus, we’ve got added perspective on Atlanta Dream player Rhyne Howard’s rookie of the year award in the WNBA, an explanation of gator-harvesting season in Florida and a look at tennis great Chris Evert’s message to fellow cancer patients — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider. Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider
In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ loss in St. Louis to the Cardinals on Saturday night.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Read the AJC Sunday ePaper
If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.
Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
Updates
The Atlanta Braves from ajc.com