Sports Insider: How NIL has changed college sports in the past year

In this photo from April 23, 2022, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) rolls out and throws a pass during the Orange-White spring game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

20 minutes ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can find a close look at the changes in NIL and how they’re reshaping college sports, including star quarterbacks and prominent women’s basketball players, and how they’re now able to make money while retaining amateur status with the NCAA in the name, image and likeness era.

A wide range of topics in this week’s 59-page digital magazine includes the top storylines to watch as Wimbledon gets started this week as the world of tennis’ crown jewel.

We also take an in-depth look at the role that youth baseball and softball tournaments are helping to play for the town of Uvalde, Texas, as it takes some early steps forward in the wake of its school shooting.

And we have the latest on Gainesville product Deshaun Watson ahead of a Tuesday meeting in which the NFL and the players’ union will discuss his potential suspension — sources say the league is seeking at least one year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Sports Insider magazine in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Sports Insider magazine in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ win Saturday over the Dodgers.

Braves After the Game in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Braves After the Game in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

