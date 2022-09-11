BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks
ajc logo
X

Sports Insider: Full coverage of Bulldogs, Tech wins, plus queen’s sporty side

091022 Athens: Georgia wide receiver Jackson Meeks breaks through the banner as Georgia takes the field for their home opener against Samford in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
091022 Athens: Georgia wide receiver Jackson Meeks breaks through the banner as Georgia takes the field for their home opener against Samford in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

About Us
17 minutes ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can find complete analysis of the Georgia Bulldogs’ sound win in their home opener against visiting Samford, with an eye on what work remains to be done and a full statistical breakdown of Saturday’s game.

Georgia Tech’s victory Saturday night against visiting West Carolina is also covered, including a photo gallery from the Bobby Dodd Stadium action.

Also in this week’s 70-page edition on the first full weekend of college football games, readers get an overview of how the late Queen Elizabeth involved herself in the sports world, from equestrian and horse racing to England’s beloved Wimbledon tennis tournament and even learning about baseball stateside.

In addition, find out about the latest inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame, from Swin Cash to Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway and more, with what made them special and how they stood out above their peers.

Plus, discover the meaning behind the tattoos of many of the Atlanta Falcons’ players, in a photojournalism feature that takes you beyond the surface of their ink.

Sports fans can also read more about where Atlanta United stands in the MLS playoff chase after Saturday’s win, the latest impact of the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team establishing equal pay with the men’s team, what often happens when NFL quarterbacks take on their former teams — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ loss to the Mariners on Saturday night, putting Atlanta behind the Mets again in the NL East standings.

Combined ShapeCaption
After the Game from Sunday's Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Credit: AJC

After the Game from Sunday's Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
After the Game from Sunday's Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Read the AJC Sunday ePaper

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

The Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before the start of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 10, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 35, Western Carolina 178h ago
A former state mental health facility, now on land that Emory University owns, was used for the secretive Hawkins National Laboratory in the show 'Stranger Things." (Photo: Netflix)

Credit: NETFLIX

Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski (left) and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
20h ago
Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) leaps over Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (15) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Georgia Southern won 45-42. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

21-point underdog Georgia Southern travels to Nebraska and upsets Cornhuskers
10h ago
Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) leaps over Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (15) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Georgia Southern won 45-42. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

21-point underdog Georgia Southern travels to Nebraska and upsets Cornhuskers
10h ago
Emma Linek

Credit: FBI

FBI searching for autistic Ohio teen last seen leaving Atlanta airport
18h ago
The Latest
Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon for Thur. Sep. 13, 2001. This is a memorial tribute to the New York City police and firefighters that perished in the terrorist atttack on the World Trade Center.

Credit: AJC staff

AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
2h ago
Sports Insider: Full coverage of Bulldogs’ blowout victory and plenty more
Sports Insider: Marking major milestones in months ahead
Featured
Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon for Thur. Sep. 13, 2001. This is a memorial tribute to the New York City police and firefighters that perished in the terrorist atttack on the World Trade Center.

Credit: Mike Luckovich

AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
2h ago
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin makes journey through Scotland
1h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top