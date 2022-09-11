Sports Insider: Full coverage of Bulldogs, Tech wins, plus queen’s sporty side

Sports fans can also read more about where Atlanta United stands in the MLS playoff chase after Saturday’s win, the latest impact of the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team establishing equal pay with the men’s team, what often happens when NFL quarterbacks take on their former teams — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

Combined Shape Caption The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Credit: AJC Credit: AJC Combined Shape Caption The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ loss to the Mariners on Saturday night, putting Atlanta behind the Mets again in the NL East standings.

Combined Shape Caption After the Game from Sunday's Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper. Credit: AJC Credit: AJC Combined Shape Caption After the Game from Sunday's Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper. Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Explore Learn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

The Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution