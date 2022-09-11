Sports Insider: Full coverage of Bulldogs, Tech wins, plus queen’s sporty side

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can find complete analysis of the Georgia Bulldogs’ sound win in their home opener against visiting Samford, with an eye on what work remains to be done and a full statistical breakdown of Saturday’s game.
Georgia Tech’s victory Saturday night against visiting West Carolina is also covered, including a photo gallery from the Bobby Dodd Stadium action.
Also in this week’s 70-page edition on the first full weekend of college football games, readers get an overview of how the late Queen Elizabeth involved herself in the sports world, from equestrian and horse racing to England’s beloved Wimbledon tennis tournament and even learning about baseball stateside.
In addition, find out about the latest inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame, from Swin Cash to Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway and more, with what made them special and how they stood out above their peers.
Plus, discover the meaning behind the tattoos of many of the Atlanta Falcons’ players, in a photojournalism feature that takes you beyond the surface of their ink.
Sports fans can also read more about where Atlanta United stands in the MLS playoff chase after Saturday’s win, the latest impact of the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team establishing equal pay with the men’s team, what often happens when NFL quarterbacks take on their former teams — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ loss to the Mariners on Saturday night, putting Atlanta behind the Mets again in the NL East standings.
