Sports Insider: Find more interactive features, plus ex-Hawk hot again

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The former Atlanta Hawks forward was a standout in that game. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The former Atlanta Hawks forward was a standout in that game. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Credit: AP

9 minutes ago

Sports fans can enjoy updates on the NBA Finals, NCAA college baseball regionals and U.S. Women’s Open, as well as in-depth looks at bad baseball owners along with Ukrainian athletes in French Open play and World Cup qualifying, in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sports Insider.

It’s our most interactive edition yet, with more videos, podcasts and automated news and scores widgets among this week’s 50 pages than we’ve included before.

Our weekly sports magazine brings you the best coverage of live events, plus in-depth storytelling that goes beyond the scores. To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Former Hawks forward Al Horford’s emergence in Game 1 of the NBA Finals is featured this week, with all eyes on the Boston Celtics’ battle with the Golden State Warriors for the world championship.

And a former college basketball benchwarmer is emerging as one of the loudest social media voices around the NBA, profiled in The Weekender section of the magazine.

Sports Insider from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, June 5, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Sports Insider from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, June 5, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Sports Insider from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, June 5, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Soccer players trying to qualify Ukraine for the World Cup are coping with the extra emotions of their home country enduring a war, while many French Open tennis players are showing support for their Ukrainian colleagues trying to play through the hardship.

Looking for results? We have the regionals of the NCAA baseball playoffs, including Georgia Tech, Georgia, Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State; as well as the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles in North Carolina, where Minjee Lee leads the way.

Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll find After the Game bonus coverage for the latest on the Braves’ fourth straight win after their victory over the Rockies.

After the Game from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper, June 5, 2022.

Credit: AJC

After the Game from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper, June 5, 2022.

Credit: AJC

After the Game from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper, June 5, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

