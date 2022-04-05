BreakingNews
Special coverage of the Final Four championship in Tuesday’s ePaper

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji celebrates after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The NCAA men’s final on Monday lived up to the hype and delivered a historic comeback as the Kansas Jayhawks overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the North Carolina Tar Heels and claim the national championship. It was the largest title game comeback in tournament history (either way you count it).

Subscribers will find photos and full coverage in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper today, including 2 pages of interactive widgets, with:

  • Full play by play
  • Carousel of stat leaders
  • Kansas’ recent history (how they got here)
  • An interactive half-page boxscore
  • And a final updated bracket from the NCAA tournament.
Sports Insider

The AJC Sports Insider offers previews of The Masters and the Atlanta Braves season.

