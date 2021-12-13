Photos of the year 2021: John Spink

For Spink, it’s reflecting the drama, humor and humanity of the situation — the suspects, the police, the firefighters and even grieving families. With more than 40 years of covering fires, in particular, he’s seen his share of grief. “The last thing I want to happen in the paper is for folks to read about fire deaths as a statistic,” he said in an AJC documentary “Into the Fire.” “I’d rather put them there in the photos to allow them to really get a sense of this was somebody’s mother, this was somebody’s father, this was somebody’s child that passed. How would you feel?”

Spink joined the AJC staff in 1984 and has photographed a variety of news stories and sports, including the AJC’s Super Bowl coverage in Houston and Atlanta and the Braves World Series celebration.