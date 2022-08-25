Live event: The AJC presents State of our State Sept. 6

Kevin Riley, editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, will host the AJC’s State of our State, a happy hour event showcasing award-winning journalism and a timely keynote conversation at the Georgia Aquarium, on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
This live, in-person event will feature former Gov. Roy Barnes and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in a conversation moderated by political journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy. It’s part of our journalistic mission to serve readers, listen to the community and provide a place for Atlanta’s most vital conversations.
The program is also the debut of a new event series, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Live, designed to engage metro Atlantans on the city’s pressing and most interesting issues. AJC Live will bring together community activists, public officials and thought leaders in conversation with our journalists and subscribers.
“We view our events as ‘live journalism’ — meaning they are driven by our newsroom, held to the same high standards as our reporting and always on the record,” Riley said.
During the event, AJC journalists covering some of our most popular topics, including the Braves, public education and Black culture, will talk about their work. Riley and managing editor Leroy Chapman will be emcees for the evening.
Riley said the program is chance to meet some of our many journalists, who “spend their days gathering essential information that informs our community in hopes of making this a better place to live and work. From the statehouse to the courthouse, the school board meeting to the sports stadium, our journalists are there for you — watching, listening and asking tough questions to get the whole story.”
The Sept. 6 program is about politics and state issues. Future AJC Live programs will touch on Atlanta sports, local education, dining, culture and other topics that matter to our readers. Each AJC Live will aim to push ourselves to better understand and participate in our city’s health and success.
The event is open to the public. Advance registration is required.
