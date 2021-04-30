Innovations in funding essential to sustaining journalism

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution traditionally has had two sources of funding: subscriptions and advertising. Both continue to be important, although they no longer pay all the bills in today’s unforgiving media environment. A University of North Carolina study has found that the United States has lost one-fourth of its newspapers since 2004, leaving city and county governments, school boards and other public institutions uncovered and unaccountable.

To counter these headwinds, The Journal-Constitution’s parent company makes a considerable investment each year in what is required to produce serious, real journalism. We are owned by Cox Enterprises, a privately held company founded in 1898 and now led by the fourth generation of the Atlanta-based Cox family. Former Ohio Gov. James Middleton Cox purchased The Atlanta Journal in 1939. His steadfast belief in the First Amendment and his commitment to news as a public service continue to inspire and drive us today.