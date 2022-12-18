ajc logo
Sports Insider: The science behind toll that teams take on fans

If you’ve ever wondered just how much a win or loss by your favorite team affects you, check out this week’s Sports Insider and learn about the ways scientists are quantifying the impact in their latest study on fans’ reactions to success and failure.

In this week’s 48-page digital magazine, we also take a look at Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France, with statistical analysis of the matchup, their paths to the championship matchup and some insight on several countries’ strategies on corner kicks that endure through the years.

Plus, check out an in-depth look on the ways bodybuilding has changed for many competitors who prize size above their own health, taking chances on the way they add mass and the division it’s creating today and between the sport’s current state and its historic past.

Fans can also read about former Falcons QB Matt Ryan again ending up on the wrong side of a historic comeback in the NFL; find out why the U.S. baseball team might fare better in this spring’s World Baseball Classic; find out why Tiger Woods wouldn’t have missed hitting the course for a unique competition this weekend; see the NFL owner whose music and memorabilia hit the road each year for aficionados and partiers alike to enjoy — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more sports coverage in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

In today’s four-page Braves Extra, we look at fan favorite Dansby Swanson, who is now headed to the Cubs.

