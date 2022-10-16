Get latest scoops with Sports Insider, Braves After the Game, AJC ePaper

This week’s Sports Insider helps fans keep a wild college football weekend alive, from Georgia’s convincing homecoming win over Vanderbilt to Tennessee’s upset of Alabama and much more, with the big-picture perspective and the statistical details alike.
The 49-page magazine also previews the NBA season division by division, getting fans ready for the long season with quick-hit insights into each team in the league.
Also, find out why chess is cutting into the attention that NFL players give to video games (hint: some say there’s a good reason for it).
Plus, find a look at what ails the LIV golf tour’s competitive goals, how the latest Tiger Woods video game stacks up to its noted predecessor, why concussions continue to be a topic of concern in football — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
Of course, we also have the Braves covered after Saturday’s conclusion to the postseason run.
Today, you’ll find eight bonus pages of coverage in our Braves After the Game report.
The World Series champion Braves were not able to defend the crown, and this time their playoff run was … Over In A Phlash. Atlanta fell 8-3 Saturday in Philadelphia as the Phillies took the National League Division Series 3-1. They now advance to the NLCS, where they will face another surprise team. The San Diego Padres stunned the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-3 win in Game 4 to take that series 3-1.
• The AJC’s Braves beat writer Justin Toscano details all the big moments and what went wrong.
• The Braves had a good season that ended badly, and now they feel like “a failure,” writes columnist Michael Cunningham.
• Some Braves were left speechless as they grappled with the shock of an early exit from the playoffs after just 1 postseason win.
• The good news is that the Braves are set to return most of their roster. The biggest question mark is star shortstop Dansby Swanson, a pending free agent. We talked to him about whether he’ll be back.
• Braves After the Game has featured special looks back at some of the most memorable moments from the season. Today: Less than two weeks ago the Braves were on top of the world as the regular season’s Beasts of the East.
The sports action doesn’t stop there. Check out Sunday’s ePaper, where in the Sports section you’ll find a keepsake poster of Braves ace Max Fried, listen to the latest episode of the free Braves Report podcast, watch video highlights of Game 4 and can click through our online gallery of exclusive photographs that captured the action on the field and the roller coaster of emotions.
Fans can also explore an interactive scoreboard from all of Saturday’s playoff games, with links to access stories and stats from each contest.
