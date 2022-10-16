Get latest scoops with Sports Insider, Braves After the Game, AJC ePaper

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Of course, we also have the Braves covered after Saturday's conclusion to the postseason run.

The World Series champion Braves were not able to defend the crown, and this time their playoff run was … Over In A Phlash. Atlanta fell 8-3 Saturday in Philadelphia as the Phillies took the National League Division Series 3-1. They now advance to the NLCS, where they will face another surprise team. The San Diego Padres stunned the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-3 win in Game 4 to take that series 3-1.

• The AJC’s Braves beat writer Justin Toscano details all the big moments and what went wrong.

• The Braves had a good season that ended badly, and now they feel like “a failure,” writes columnist Michael Cunningham.

• Some Braves were left speechless as they grappled with the shock of an early exit from the playoffs after just 1 postseason win.

• The good news is that the Braves are set to return most of their roster. The biggest question mark is star shortstop Dansby Swanson, a pending free agent. We talked to him about whether he’ll be back.

• Braves After the Game has featured special looks back at some of the most memorable moments from the season. Today: Less than two weeks ago the Braves were on top of the world as the regular season’s Beasts of the East.

