Braves, Georgia, Tech covered in Sports Insider, AJC bonus content

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

1 hour ago

This week’s Sports Insider has plenty of analysis on how the Georgia Bulldogs barely escaped an upset loss at Missouri on Saturday night in a 26-22 victory, and some of the reasons why things almost went topsy-turvy for the nation’s No. 1 team.

This week’s 66-page edition also details Georgia Tech’s narrow victory on Saturday, giving the Yellow Jackets’ interim coach Brent Key his first win with the Ramblin’ Wreck in an upset of Pittsburgh.

And Atlanta United’s loss Saturday will keep the Five Stripes out of this year’s playoffs, so we break down several key angles to their play against New England and a few developments to keep an eye on this offseason.

Sports fans can also read more about the latest from the world of golf, the national college football scene and an NBA team-by-team preview ranking franchises into tiers for 2022-23 — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

Credit: AJC

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Today, you’ll also find six pages of coverage in our Braves After the Game publication. The cover says it all: The Braves are back in first place, and they’ll be going for a sweep of the Mets tonight. It’s a remarkable resurgence for the world champs.

We have the Braves covered with exclusive photos, including an online gallery; news and in-depth analysis from AJC sportswriters Justin Toscano and Gabriel Burns; a video of game highlights; and interactive stats. You can find it all here: Braves After the Game.

Credit: AJC

Read the AJC Sunday ePaper

You’ll also find these keepsake poster pages after Saturday’s victories by the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Sunday’s AJC ePaper.

Credit: AJC

