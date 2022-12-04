Sports Insider: Baseball’s free agents, US options for World Cup and more

Soccer fans looking for a path forward for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team after its World Cup loss to the Netherlands on Saturday will be able to read this week’s Sports Insider and see some of the possibilities after an encouraging run to advance out of group play despite the disappointing result in knockout play.
In this week’s 47-page edition, we also take a look at two of the colleges that are paying millions of dollars for coaches with checkered pasts — in order to generate wins for languishing football and basketball teams.
We also examine the top baseball free agents remaining on this winter’s market, led by a quartet of shortstops that includes Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Plus: a profile of legendary college basketball coach Roy Williams, a look at the mentorship that youth soccer programs are failing to provide for girls’ teams, a peek at a vault for collectors that holds valuables from sports icon — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider
Read the Sunday ePaper
The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find full coverage of the SEC Championship with the victorious Georgia Bulldogs covered in our 22-page special section in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
You’ll also find poster pages in the bonus coverage, and you can start saving these commemorative pieces of the winning season. Copies are available at ajc.com/dawgsnews through a partnership with That’s Great News. You can also choose your poster in commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques to display as a keepsake for years to come.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.
Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
Updates
High school sports from ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com