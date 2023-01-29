X
Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit

29 minutes ago

Sports fans can learn all they need to know about the four teams left vying for the two spots in this year’s Super Bowl matchup thanks to a 12-page preview of the AFC and NFC conference championship games in this week’s Sports Insider — and be prepared for the big game well ahead of time, no matter who’s in it.

This week’s 57-page digital magazine also looks at the recent excellence NBA star LeBron James has shown on the court as he pursues the league scoring record held for decades by the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and looks at the upcoming opponents that will keep trying to stop him.

Basketball fans can also read about the highs and lows of longtime Final Four television announcer Billy Packer, including what made him stand out among the colleagues of his era and kept him calling championships again and again.

Plus: Who’s due to join next year’s Baseball Hall of Fame ballot after “none of the above” nearly won this year; some of January’s most notable events in Georgia sports and what to watch for in February; how Max Homa overcame a sizeable deficit to win on the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines on Saturday; what could cause a split in the world of pro tennis and why it’s different from what LIV has done in golf; Damar Hamlin’s touching thank you to fans in his first public video appearance since his heart-stopping injury — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

