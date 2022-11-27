Sports Insider: What’s the proper way to spell Dawgs? With 12 W’s!

In this week’s 63-page edition, there’s also plenty to learn about the happenings at the World Cup with the U.S. team as it prepares for its final match in group play against Iran, as well as a focus on how top international players are trained in Europe and Brazil.

Also, college athletic departments looking for a boost in revenue are turning to sponsorships and partnerships with gambling companies, but some mental-health experts explain the reasons why that can be harmful to younger minds.