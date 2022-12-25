Sports Insider: Money time on the gridiron; free-agent spending explodes

Football fans know the chill in the air means important games on the field, and this week’s Sports Insider shares the reasons Cartersville’s Trevor Lawrence finds himself in the playoff hunt — as well as looking at some great games of Christmas Days past.
In this week’s 46-page digital magazine, football fans also can find out why money is playing a bigger role than anyone ever imagined in Signing Day for recruits choosing their future colleges.
Plus, baseball fans can find out what reasons are pushing nearly $3 billion in spending already with big-league free agents, not long after an entire offseason didn’t even reach $500 million.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Also: Revisit some of the top goals of the World Cup, find out why young players face bigger challenges than ever in women’s college basketball yet still make a big impact on the game, see how Alexander Ovechkin made history in the NHL this week, learn about a small high school football team that loses games but wins hearts — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider
Read the Sunday ePaper
The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more sports coverage in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.
In today’s five-page After the Game, we look at how the Falcons fared in the frigid game against the Ravens on Saturday.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Plus, you’ll find a Jalen Carter poster in today’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Collect all seven UGA posters this week.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.
Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
Updates
High school sports from ajc.com