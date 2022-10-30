Sports Insider offers full report on Bulldogs, what’s next and more

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can relive the glory (glory, hallelujah) of another Georgia Bulldogs win over the Florida Gators, as has been the trend in recent years — with complete reporting, analysis and a look ahead by columnist Michael Cunningham to why Tennessee poses a tougher test next week.
The 59-page magazine also takes a look at 10 famous athletes who waited too long to retire (or attempted an ill-fated comeback) as the football world looks at Tom Brady and wonders if he’s done the same.
Also catch up with former NFL player and Florida State standout Dr. Myron Rolle, whose career path from pro football to neurosurgeon is close to wrapping up as he continues his residency at Harvard.
Plus: A silver lining in Georgia Tech’s loss to FSU, how Houston won Game 2 of the World Series, why surfing is catching on in bigger cities, a social-media influencer turned pro boxing draw — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
You'll also find keepsake poster pages of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from Saturday's games in Sunday's AJC ePaper.
