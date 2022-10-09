ajc logo
Victories by Georgia, Tech part of Sports Insider’s comprehensive coverage

This week’s Sports Insider has all that Georgia Bulldogs fans need to know about Saturday’s win over longtime rival Auburn — from the success of the running game to the mentality that QB Stetson Bennett carries and more.

This week’s 62-page magazine also has details of Georgia Tech’s lengthy double-overtime win over Duke for interim coach Brent Key’s second win in as many games since taking over — both against conference opponents.

All week long, fans can take stock of baseball’s postseason, from the new wild-card format to Freddie Freeman’s lessons learned about becoming a better teammate in Los Angeles to the reasons many followers of the sport consider Aaron Judge its new single-season home run king.

Plus, find out why college football programs are adding more experienced (and highly paid) coaches as off-field analysts, how a scandal at a big-money fishing tournament has gone viral, why a 7-foot-4 basketball phenom’s first taste of playing in America dropped some jaws as he took on some budding NBA stars — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

You’ll also find keepsake poster pages after Saturday’s victories by the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Sunday’s AJC ePaper.

