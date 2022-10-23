ajc logo
X

Sports Insider offers plenty of perspectives on football - and more

About Us
1 hour ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can learn about the unexpected developments in the NFL — such as two legendary quarterbacks who might be showing signs of lingering too long, the fact that teams aren’t putting as many points on the board as we’re used to, the gutting of the Carolina Panthers roster and more.

The 63-page magazine also has the details on Saturday’s college football results, from some early hints at how the playoff field could take shape to which Top 25 teams lost and which survived scares.

Also, find out why Black head coaches still face a steep uphill battle to get their chance at stardom on the sidelines despite decades of NFL measures that were aimed at creating a level hiring atmosphere.

And find out who’s in the first class inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame, including some NFL Hall of Fame celebrities.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Plus, find out how the athlete behind “the agony of defeat” handles his infamy, why the latest NHL video game is able to draw in a wider following, why running might be good for your knees contrary to popular belief — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Editor: Walker using false statements about AJC to raise money18h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR...
3h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Military think tank: Russia withdraws officers from Kherson
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Kell 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 19

Credit: Jason Getz

Kell 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 19

Credit: Ole Berg-Rusten

Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Get latest scoops with Sports Insider, Braves After the Game, AJC ePaper
Victories by Georgia, Tech part of Sports Insider’s comprehensive coverage
Beasts of the East! — Read about the Braves’ repeat victory as NL East champs in the...
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top