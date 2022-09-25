Sports Insider: Full coverage of Georgia, Tech football; previews of top events

This week’s Sports Insider outlines how the Georgia Bulldogs managed to remain unbeaten in their season as defending champs, in a surprisingly close contest at home against Kent State — and how offensive star Brock Bowers stood out.
Also in this week’s 55-page edition, we revisit the struggles at Georgia Tech under head coach Geoff Collins after the Yellow Jackets’ loss to UCF, despite players giving plenty of effort in defense of the man who recruited them.
In addition, we also preview Sunday’s NFL games and look at a new film that tells the story of how military veterans and former players are teaming up to help one another in their new stages of life.
Sports fans can also read more about this weekend’s Presidents Cup in which the United States team leads their International rivals, insights into the US Men’s National Team building its roster while playing friendlies ahead of the World Cup, analysis of who could be on the rise in the world of men’s tennis after the retirement of Roger Federer — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ win over the Phillies on Saturday night. Kyle Wright won his 20th game as the Braves gained a game on the Phillies.
