Sports Insider: Watching World Cup and what’s ahead for US team

In this week’s 52-page digital magazine, we also take an in-depth look at the first college gymnastics varsity program at a historically black university, Fisk, and how the athletes view their roles in a groundbreaking effort.

Fans can also look at the NFL from both ends of the spectrum — sorting out the strong contenders for the upcoming playoffs vs. the longshots, as well as looking ahead to next year’s draft talent for the teams that don’t have Super Bowl aspirations anymore.