Sports Insider: Watching World Cup and what’s ahead for US team

20 minutes ago

Sports fans can get a head start on the next round of this year’s World Cup and the 2026 version in this week’s Sports Insider, with a profile of decisions the United States team must face to improve before hosting the next edition — plus a statistical analysis of this week’s pair of David-vs.-Goliath semifinal matches in which Argentina faces Croatia and France faces Morocco.

In this week’s 52-page digital magazine, we also take an in-depth look at the first college gymnastics varsity program at a historically black university, Fisk, and how the athletes view their roles in a groundbreaking effort.

Fans can also look at the NFL from both ends of the spectrum — sorting out the strong contenders for the upcoming playoffs vs. the longshots, as well as looking ahead to next year’s draft talent for the teams that don’t have Super Bowl aspirations anymore.

Plus: Check out the best baseball player at each position to miss out on the Hall of Fame, how Georgia’s Stetson Bennett fared in Heisman voting, links to revisit each GHSA football state champ for 2022 last week, the way a tennis coach affected all youth sports — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

