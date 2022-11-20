Sports Insider spotlights Bulldogs’ SEC season, World Cup, pro slap fighting

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can fully break down the Georgia Bulldogs’ unbeaten SEC regular season, with columnist Steve Hummer spelling out what makes the feat so difficult and Chip Towers providing analysis of the 16-6 win over Kentucky on Saturday.
This week’s 64-page edition also takes a close look at the reasons women in college athletics are standing up for their rights when coaches take an aggressive stance toward conditioning, seeking to establish a balance between being in proper conditioning and avoiding unhealthy practices physically and mentally.
Also, get ready for the World Cup with a close look at the youth movement on the U.S. men’s national team and capsules on all 32 countries competing in Qatar.
Plus: A look at three college basketball coaches taking over for legends this season, this weekend’s NFL matchups, tips for those who will enjoy swimming with manatees in north Florida this year, why professional slap fighting might not be as simple as it seems — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find keepsake poster pages of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after their victories in Saturday’s games in Sunday’s AJC ePaper.
The Hawks won on a buzzer-beater in overtime, and you’ll find coverage in the three-page Hawks After the Game, which includes a photo gallery, video highlights, interactive statistics and our free Hawks podcast.
