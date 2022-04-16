Get the latest on playoffs-bound Hawks in Saturday’s ePaper bonus coverage

ajc logo
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) in the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) in the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, including last night’s action from the Atlanta Hawks squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trae Young took over in the second half to rally Atlanta past Cleveland in the NBA’s play-in tournament. Find expanded coverage on the game in Saturday’s ePaper, which also includes After the Game coverage of the Braves’ win over the Padres in San Diego.

In exclusive stories and photos, the ePaper provides full coverage of the action from Friday and a look at what’s ahead for the weekend. The AJC gives subscribers exclusive After the Game coverage following each Braves game this season and following the Hawks games.

