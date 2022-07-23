ajc logo
X

Explore the 1864 Battle of Atlanta in Saturday’s ePaper

This is an image of an interactive photo that shows the destruction of Atlanta's railroads by Union soldiers in 1864 and the same location in today's Atlanta. The CNN Center can be seen in the back ground of today's picture. This interactive, which allows readers to slide back and forth between the same locations of 1864 and 2014, is part of the AJC's 'War In Our Backyards' digital project. The project launches Saturday, July 19.

Combined ShapeCaption
This is an image of an interactive photo that shows the destruction of Atlanta's railroads by Union soldiers in 1864 and the same location in today's Atlanta. The CNN Center can be seen in the back ground of today's picture. This interactive, which allows readers to slide back and forth between the same locations of 1864 and 2014, is part of the AJC's 'War In Our Backyards' digital project. The project launches Saturday, July 19.

About Us
By AJC Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

When war came to Atlanta in July 1864, the landmarks included Peachtree Creek along what is now Collier Road in Buckhead. Ezra Church was near I-20 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The Copenhill land that is now the Carter Center, sitting on a hill, gave Union commanders an unobstructed view looking toward what is now Downtown Atlanta.

Subscribers will find a special interactive report on Saturday, “The War in Our Backyard.” Told in four chapters with an interactive map, the multimedia presentation tells the story of the Union and Confederate battles in and around Atlanta that summer.

The project was created by our data journalism team in partnership with the Atlanta History Center. We not only researched the people, places and dates, but also created digital tools that would allow readers to explore them in new ways.

Combined ShapeCaption
Explore the Battle of Atlanta in 1864 in Saturday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Explore the Battle of Atlanta in 1864 in Saturday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Combined ShapeCaption
Explore the Battle of Atlanta in 1864 in Saturday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Combined ShapeCaption
Explore the Battle of Atlanta in 1864 in Saturday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Explore the Battle of Atlanta in 1864 in Saturday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Combined ShapeCaption
Explore the Battle of Atlanta in 1864 in Saturday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Read the AJC Saturday ePaper

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks
There’s no bright side for Falcons on eve of training camp15h ago
Braves World Series champion Dwight Smith dies at 58
13h ago
Gwinnett deputy accused of smuggling drugs into jail arrested, fired
13h ago
Microsoft’s campus in Atlantic Station sold to global investment firm
22h ago
Microsoft’s campus in Atlantic Station sold to global investment firm
22h ago
The Latest
Sports Insider: In-depth look at baseball as season hits All-Star break
Sports Insider: Messy transformation of college sports doesn’t deter fans
Sports Insider: In-depth look at baseball season so far, plus game’s future
Featured
6/23/17 - Rome, GA - Wilcox Hall. The Darlington School campus in Rome, GA. A former English teacher and dorm master, Roger Stifflemire, was accused of sexually abusing students. Alleged victims had come forward for years with tales of brazen misconduct by the teacher -- and of an extended cover-up by the school. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Alan Judd

Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
21h ago
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top