Explore the 1864 Battle of Atlanta in Saturday’s ePaper

When war came to Atlanta in July 1864, the landmarks included Peachtree Creek along what is now Collier Road in Buckhead. Ezra Church was near I-20 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The Copenhill land that is now the Carter Center, sitting on a hill, gave Union commanders an unobstructed view looking toward what is now Downtown Atlanta.
Subscribers will find a special interactive report on Saturday, “The War in Our Backyard.” Told in four chapters with an interactive map, the multimedia presentation tells the story of the Union and Confederate battles in and around Atlanta that summer.
The project was created by our data journalism team in partnership with the Atlanta History Center. We not only researched the people, places and dates, but also created digital tools that would allow readers to explore them in new ways.
