Explore Black History Month daily in February

During the month of February, the AJC’s Black History Month series will focus on the role of resistance to forms of oppression in the Black community. In addition to the traditional stories that we do on African American pioneers, these pieces will run in our Living and A sections every day in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution print and ePaper editions.
On AJC.com, readers will find more subscriber exclusives on the African American people, places and organizations that have changed the world. Visit ajc.com/black-history-month.
Subscribers have unlimited access to the ePaper and ajc.com. Just go to AJC.com/activate to activate your account.
Editors' Picks
The Latest