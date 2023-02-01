BreakingNews
Tyre Nichols' funeral service in Memphis
Explore Black History Month daily in February

1 hour ago

During the month of February, the AJC’s Black History Month series will focus on the role of resistance to forms of oppression in the Black community. In addition to the traditional stories that we do on African American pioneers, these pieces will run in our Living and A sections every day in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution print and ePaper editions.

On AJC.com, readers will find more subscriber exclusives on the African American people, places and organizations that have changed the world. Visit ajc.com/black-history-month.

Subscribers have unlimited access to the ePaper and ajc.com. Just go to AJC.com/activate to activate your account.

Black History Month events in Atlanta

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

5h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

7h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

4h ago

Credit: NBC Sports and NFL Network

3h ago
17h ago
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

8h ago
23h ago
