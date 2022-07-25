ajc logo
Expanded coverage of the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Monday’s ePaper

Clockwise from top left, Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, holding the plaque of inductee Bud Fowler, inductee Jim Kaat, inductee Tony Oliva, inductee David Ortiz, Sharon Rice-Minoso, holding the plaque of her husband and inductee Minnie Minoso, Dr. Angela Terry, holding the plaque of her uncle and inductee John Jordan O'Neil, and Irene Hodges, holding the plaque of her father and inductee Gil Hodges, pose for a photo at the conclusion of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Clockwise from top left, Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, holding the plaque of inductee Bud Fowler, inductee Jim Kaat, inductee Tony Oliva, inductee David Ortiz, Sharon Rice-Minoso, holding the plaque of her husband and inductee Minnie Minoso, Dr. Angela Terry, holding the plaque of her uncle and inductee John Jordan O'Neil, and Irene Hodges, holding the plaque of her father and inductee Gil Hodges, pose for a photo at the conclusion of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

By AJC Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday along with these Class of 2022 honorees — former Twins teammates Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, the late Minnie Miñoso, former Dodgers star and Mets manager Gil Hodges, and Black pioneers Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler.

Today’s ePaper from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution includes MLB Extra, an 8-page bonus section with special baseball card-style posters commemorating each of the newly inducted members of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

David Ortiz page as part of expanded coverage of the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Monday's ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

David Ortiz page as part of expanded coverage of the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Monday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

David Ortiz page as part of expanded coverage of the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Monday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Gil Hodges page as part of expanded coverage of the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Monday's ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Gil Hodges page as part of expanded coverage of the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Monday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Gil Hodges page as part of expanded coverage of the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Monday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Buck O'Neil page as part of expanded coverage of the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Monday's ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Buck O'Neil page as part of expanded coverage of the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Monday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Buck O'Neil page as part of expanded coverage of the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Monday’s ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

