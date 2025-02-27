Conversations That Matter: Mike Jordan’s February of Panels and Perspectives

It’s been a busy February for UATL’s Senior Editor Mike Jordan. Jordan spent several days in the month speaking on and moderating panels. The panels shared a common focus on education, awareness, legacy, challenges and resilience in the Black community.

The first panel at the Atlanta History Center discussed Gene Kansas’ book “Civil Sights: Sweet Auburn, a Journey Through Atlanta’s National Treasure.” It was inspired by Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn Historic District — birthplace of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement. Kansas, a real estate developer, was joined on the panel by Jacqueline Jones Royster, a celebrated figure in the fields of rhetoric, feminist studies and cultural studies, and attorney Edward W. Bowen Jr.

“I learned just how important it is for multigenerational conversations to occur, both among Black people and with other communities,” Jordan said. “It was such a wonderful talk between Dr. Jacqueline Jones Royster, Ed Bowen and Gene; I felt privileged just to have a seat near the action.”

The second panel took place at the Thompson Atlanta — Buckhead hotel for the inaugural UATL Culture Connect. The panel featured Mirtha Donastorg, a business reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Gavin Godfrey, senior reporter for the AJC who covers Black culture, entertainment and diversity; and Keyondra and Kimberly Lockett, founders of Jolie Noire. The brand has been featured in Sam’s Club and Target.

The theme for the panel-style networking event? How major brands and companies are unraveling their DEI programs under the new administration and what that shift means for Black culture and the everyday consumer — a topic Godfrey explored in a recent UATL article.

“Are we at the end of corporate DEI?” Jordan asked his panelists. “I think that businesses have seen the importance of having it,” Kimberly Lockett said. “Representation matters,” echoed her sister and partner, Keyondra. “A company’s bottom line does depend on people seeing themselves. So, DEI isn’t at an end. It wouldn’t be wise to revert.”

As the conversation continued to cover economic impacts and lasting effects following the rollbacks, they also talked about the next steps in the community. There are still many questions about moving forward.

“We have to see the bigger picture and play the game smarter,” said Kimberly. “The smoke hasn’t settled yet.”

The last week in February brought the final panel for Jordan. This one with The Tenth, a social club for the creatively curious, held at One Contemporary Gallery. Jordan has loved literature since childhood and grew up loving to read. He spoke to the crowd about storytelling and why good journalism matters.

“There’s lots of questionable information out there,” Jordan said. “People are still seeking trustworthy people and places to find facts. Good journalism matters because the current moment demands it.”

With Black History Month 2025 ending, the conversations Jordan helped facilitate are far from finished. The bigger question remains: What comes next? The answers won’t come all at once, and perhaps the most important conversations are still ahead.

