AJC Names Sharmi Gandhi New Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday announced Sharmi Gandhi as the new chief financial and strategy officer of the media company.

Gandhi, who most recently served as executive vice president of corporate development and business development at Bustle Digital Group (BDG), will be responsible for developing and executing the AJC’s long-term growth strategy and overseeing the finance and accounting teams. Gandhi joins the AJC as it is on a pathway to transform from a storied 155-year-old newspaper into a modern media company.

“As a native Atlantan, I am so proud to be a part of the AJC family and the Cox organization,” said Gandhi. “The Atlanta community is thriving and deserves a strong local media outlet to bring us together with the news and stories that impact our daily lives. I’m thrilled to actively support the AJC’s efforts to be the essential media outlet for Atlantans and the greater community.”

Gandhi has a background in strategic and financial leadership in media and publishing. At BDG, she focused on growth through strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to benefit their 11 magazine brands including Bustle, NYLON , W Magazine and Scary Mommy.

“With her years of experience at the cross-section of media and finance, Sharmi is uniquely positioned to lead our strategic growth and to drive our vision forward,” said Andrew Morse, president and publisher of the AJC.

Prior to BDG, Gandhi held leadership roles at several media organizations including Mic, a millennial-focused digital news publisher later purchased by BDG, Vevo global music platform and BBC Worldwide. Before stepping into the media industry, she worked in private equity and investment banking.

Gandhi grew up in Marietta, Ga. reading the AJC. She graduated from Emory University and, after 17 years in New York, has recently moved back to Atlanta. She currently resides in Inman Park with her husband and two kids. She loves to explore new restaurants in town, walking and occasionally running on the Beltline, and leaning into the classic Atlanta “porch life.”

Read more news about the AJC on our PR page