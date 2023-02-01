X
Dark Mode Toggle

AJC Launches Black History Month Coverage

Our Story: PR about the AJC
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

For the eighth year in a row, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is proud to present our Black History Month Series. Every day this month, we will run a story highlighting key aspects of Black life in America.

This year is even more special as we delve into a specific topic – Black Resistance.

The series will look at how Black Americans have resisted historical and ongoing oppression. It will examine the origin of myths such as the “docile” and “happy” slave. The series will also explore legends such as the one that claims a group of captured Africans rebelled against slavery and “walked back to Africa.” We will highlight Black American pioneers and the lasting influence of Rosa Parks.

Senior Reporter Ernie Suggs, who curates the series, said it is a teaching tool and has been embraced by readers.

We have been careful in the eight years to steer away from the “textbook” Black history. We have tried to dig into topics and subjects that don’t quickly come to mind while also mining themes to see how different strands of history connect. Like this year’s theme of Black Resistance, he said.

“Readers have loved the series and have been very supportive,” he added. “Some have even come up with suggestions about stories to write. For example, the story we are doing about the card game Bridge, has been in the works for at least two years, having been suggested by a loyal reader. But we are just finding space to run it.”

Join us as we look at how, through faith, music, sports, the media, education, politics and even the environment, Black Americans, organizations, and events have changed the world. Go to ajc.com/black-history-month for more subscriber exclusives.

Read more news about the AJC on our PR page

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing 11h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

Rivian announces 2nd round of layoffs within 7 months
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House leaders pass midyear budget with property tax rebate
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’
4h ago

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Republicans set to oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
3h ago
The Latest

Explore Black History Month daily in February
6h ago
AJC special election results
22h ago
New! Bonus eBooks, only for our subscribers
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
12h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top