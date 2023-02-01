AJC Launches Black History Month Coverage

This year is even more special as we delve into a specific topic – Black Resistance.

The series will look at how Black Americans have resisted historical and ongoing oppression. It will examine the origin of myths such as the “docile” and “happy” slave. The series will also explore legends such as the one that claims a group of captured Africans rebelled against slavery and “walked back to Africa.” We will highlight Black American pioneers and the lasting influence of Rosa Parks.