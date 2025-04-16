“If you don’t wash your sheets regularly, they can accumulate dirt, skin cells (which dust mites feed off), dust mites, and mold,” allergist and immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh told Real Simple. “This can cause allergies, asthma, as well as skin infections and acne.”

To help you upgrade your bedroom routine, we talked to two experts: Melanie Kaplan, a senior product development specialist at The Company Store, and Dr. Carleara Weiss, a sleep scientist. They shared their best tips on cleaning, care and when to say goodbye to bedding for good.

So go ahead and romanticize your wind-down ritual. Just make sure it starts with clean sheets.

Let’s start with the basics.

“You should change and wash your sheets and pillowcases at least once a week,” Weiss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If you sweat heavily or suffer from allergies, every three to four days is even better.”

Have a furry friend who sleeps in bed with you? You’ll want to wash your sheets even more often to keep pet dander, hair and bacteria in check.

Kaplan says one of the biggest mistakes people make is stuffing too much into the washer. “People love to cram everything into one load,” she says. “But when the washer’s overloaded, your sheets aren’t actually getting clean.”

And while you might be tempted to blast them on high heat to speed things up, don’t.

“High heat can weaken fibers and shrink your sheets,” Kaplan explains. Stick with a low tumble dry for best results.

To pajama or not to pajama?

It turns out, what you wear to bed makes a difference — for your sheets, at least.

“Pajamas absorb oils and sweat, acting as a barrier between your body and your bedding,” says Weiss. If you’re sleeping in the nude, just know your sheets will get dirty a lot faster. And if you’re a hot sleeper, she recommends breathable fabrics like cotton or bamboo to keep both you and your bedding cooler and cleaner.

Another easy habit you can do is to hop in the shower before you crawl into bed.

“You’d be surprised how many people skip this,” Weiss adds. “But it really helps cut down on oil and sweat transfer and keeps your bedding fresher, longer.”

What to buy — and when to toss

If your bedding’s looking a little tired, it might be time for an upgrade. Experts recommend sticking with natural, durable fabrics.

“Cotton and linen are both long-lasting and get softer over time,” Kaplan told the AJC. “We use combed cotton, which removes impurities before the fabric is even woven.”

And yes, your bedding has an expiration date. “Duvets and comforters should be replaced every five to 10 years, depending on quality and use,” Weiss recommends. “If it’s lumpy, flat, or has an odor that won’t go away — replace it sooner.”

Pillows, on the other hand, should be swapped out more frequently.

“Every one to two years is best or earlier, if they start losing their shape.”

