ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ set and shot in Atlanta, has been renewed for a third season

Credit: Disney

WILL TRENT - A car bomb ignites a thrilling investigation for Will and bomb expert Cricket, revealing more than meets the eye. As intrigue unfolds, Angie battles to return to work, OrmewoodÕs home life complicates, and Faith develops her relationship with Luke. TUESDAY, FEB. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)
By
33 minutes ago

With the pending departures of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai,” metro Atlanta is in need of TV series with longevity. ABC’s “Will Trent” has a shot at being one of those keepers.

The crime procedural, set and shot in metro Atlanta and based on a series of books by Atlanta-based author Karin Slaughter, was given a relatively early third season renewal by ABC just five episodes into the season.

“Will Trent” is building a steady fan base in its sophomore year and recently pulled in its highest-rated episode ever with just over 9 million multiplatform viewers over seven days, according to ABC.

“I am absolutely delighted,” said Slaughter in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They have such a great group of writers and the cast is totally working. It’s amazing to me how fresh and interesting every episode is. Can’t wait for more!”

Ramón Rodríguez plays Trent, a quirky, super smart Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent who suffers from dyslexia and grapples with his childhood time in foster care. Other regulars on the show are Sonja Sohn as his boss and defender Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as cop and Trent’s fellow foster care friend Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as his work colleague Faith Mitchell, and Jake McLaughlin as detective Michael Ormewood, who often clashes with Trent.

The series shoots out of Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross.

“Will Trent,” 8 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC and available on Hulu

