ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ set and shot in Atlanta, has been renewed for a third season

With the pending departures of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai,” metro Atlanta is in need of TV series with longevity. ABC’s “Will Trent” has a shot at being one of those keepers.

The crime procedural, set and shot in metro Atlanta and based on a series of books by Atlanta-based author Karin Slaughter, was given a relatively early third season renewal by ABC just five episodes into the season.

“Will Trent” is building a steady fan base in its sophomore year and recently pulled in its highest-rated episode ever with just over 9 million multiplatform viewers over seven days, according to ABC.