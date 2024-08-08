UATL’s 2024 Black Culture Summer Festival Guide

2024 marks the 15th anniversary celebration for this non-profit organization dedicated to highlighting films produced by people of color here in Atlanta. In addition to screenings of more than 140 films at Tara Theatre, there will be lots of networking opportunities for filmmakers of the future, with panels and workshops for Black women directors, crowdfunding films and more. This year also marks the launch of BronzeLens’ Filmmaker Sneaker Ball, and you won’t want to miss AJC Films’ productions The Dancer: The Beautiful and Tragic Life of Geraud Alexander, and our Southern hip-hop documentary The South Got Something To Say.

Wednesday, August 21 through Sunday, August 25. Tara Theatre, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road. NE, Atlanta. bronzelens.com

The Afrobeats Festival

Immerse yourself in the world of Afrobeats during this two-day event, which includes a lineup of more than 20 reggae and Latin artists. You can also experience the fashion, food and art of the culture by checking out the various installations.

Various times. Saturday, August 24-Sunday, August 25. Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place Hampton. 503-705-890. theafrobeatsfestival.com.

Dragon Con

The iconic five-day pop culture convention is returning to downtown for its 38th year. Show your love of science fiction, fantasy, gaming and comics with a parade, cosplay, arcade games, photo opportunities and much more.

Various times. Thursday, Aug 29–Monday, September 2. Various locations in Midtown Atlanta. 404-669-0773. dragoncon.org.

Atlanta Black Theatre Festival

At this two-day festival, actors, playwrights, producers and art lovers will gather over their appreciation for Black theater. With a wide range of live performances, panels and parties, the festival aims to amplify Black voices on the stage.

Various times. Friday, August 30-Saturday, August 31. Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North 1380 Virginia Avenue, Atlanta. Southwest Art Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta. support@atlantabtf.org. atlantabtf.org.

Atlanta Pride Weekend

One of the largest LGBTQ celebrations in the world is making its way back to Atlanta for Labor Day weekend. Daily activities will include independent film screenings, educational panels and forums, workshops, counseling sessions, day parties, karaoke and more.

Various times. Friday, August 30-Wednesday, September 4. Various locations. 140-448-3229. atlantaprideweekend.com.

Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival

Celebrate Atlanta’s contributions to the hip-hop movement at this day-long event, which will feature live deejays, food and more. This year’s performers will include DJ Scream of the “Big Facts” podcast and DJ Swamp Izzo of Cash Money Records.

Various times. Saturday, August 31-Sunday, September 1. Fourth Ward Historic Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. 678-825-4859. eventbrite.com.

Black Men’s Wellness Day

Prioritize your wellness during this day-long, community event designed specifically for Black men. Sign up for the 5k race and take advantage of the free health screenings. You’ll also enjoy live entertainment throughout the day.

7 a.m.-noon. Saturday, September 14. Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St. SW, Atlanta. 470-334-3322. eventbrite.com.