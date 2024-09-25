UATL packs Plaza Theatre with screening of Spike Lee film ‘School Daze’

Credit: NATRICE MILLER Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Dressed in black and gold fraternity jackets, they stomped, clapped and chanted onstage to songs like “Presidential” by Atlanta rap group YoungBloodz and “Wipe Me Down” by Trill Family.

Attendees were able to scan a QR code projected on the screen to begin subscribing to the weekly newsletter and receiving membership perks. UATL members were given vouchers for complimentary popcorn and drinks, and took home shirts, caps and other swag.

UATL senior writer Ernie Suggs, wearing a Mission College T-shirt, moderated a live conversation before the screening, featuring actors Guy and Kyme, and “School Daze” choreographer Otis Sallid. The three panelists told stories about how “School Daze” changed their professional lives, and shared insights on the movie’s relevance in modern cinema and Black culture.

Sallid created dance routines for memorable musical sequences for performances of songs like “Be Alone Tonight” and “Good and Bad Hair.” He said working on the television series “Fame” helped him understand how to capture dancing on film.

“I knew how to make it really pop,” the Juilliard-trained choreographer and Broadway veteran told the audience. “Spike was very open to let me go do what I do, and it came out really well.”

The film, set at the fictional Mission College, was shot on the campuses of the Atlanta University Center.

Guy remembers the cast and crew’s responses when she and other dancers performed their steps during soundcheck for the first time. “We rose to the occasion, and those boys lost their minds,” she told the admiring crowd.

The panelists shared that they knew each other professionally before “School Daze,” and that director Lee intentionally created tension that made production difficult at times. During one scene, Lee made cast members ad-lib cruel nicknames for each other which were not part of the script. Kyme said she and Guy cried in that moment of filming.

“We hated saying those things to each other, but Spike set up this separate world so that we were immersed in it,” she revealed.

After “School Daze,” Sallid went on to choreograph Lee’s films “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X.” He credited Lee for allowing him to make art that celebrates his Blackness.

Guy, later starring as Whitley Gilbert in NBC’s hit HBCU-themed sitcom “A Different World,” grew up across the street from Morehouse College. The Emmy-winning actress and director said “School Daze” provided opportunities for emerging Black talent and showed Lee’s passion for Black culture.

“It was his subtle way of getting the word out about Black college campuses,” Guy said.

Kyme said she received the role of “School Daze” character Rachel because of referrals from Guy and Sallid. She credited Lee with bringing more Black representation to Hollywood through the film.

“He was giving opportunities to those there were no roles for. He held everybody up, because it was so important to see themselves,” she said.

UATL senior editor Mike Jordan closed the night with giveaways, including four tickets to the Atlanta Falcons Sept. 29 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the New Orleans Saints.

UATL’s next Black Culture Movie Night is slated for December, with the announcement of the next film shared first with UATL members.

