The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Sept. 19-25

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

In this edition we tell you about two exhibits from African art and luxury fashion designers, along with the return of REVOLT WORLD and UATL’s next Black Culture Movie Night where Jasmine Guy will join our screening of a classic Spike Lee film.

Imane Ayissi: From Africa to the World

See this just-debuted fashion exhibit of luxury clothing made by Ayissi, a Cameroonian couture designer who has dressed celebrities like Zendaya in heritage African textiles and is the only African designer to ever present collections at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Now through Feb. 23, 2025. SCAD FASH. 1600 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta. 404-253-3132. SCADFASH.org

If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Future

This free exhibition, in partnership with the food chain Nando’s (which FYI owns one of the world’s largest collections of Southern African contemporary art and design) features nearly 30 pieces from acclaimed creatives such as Mbongeni Buthelizi, who creates portraits from repurposed litter, and Black queer photographer Zanele Muholi.

September 20 - November 2 (Thursdays through Saturdays). African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta. 352 University Avenue SW, Atlanta. ADAMATL.org

REVOLT WORLD

The three-day event returns to Atlanta (without involvement of former REVOLT Media owner Diddy), with a star-studded lineup of talent including Yung Miami, Offset, Ari Fletcher, Cam’ron and others. In addition to concerts and a career fair there’ll be cooking shows, a Tekken tournament, financial masterclasses and panels on brand-building.

Sept. 20-22. 3350 Greenbriar Parkway SW, Atlanta. REVOLTWORLD.com

HBCU Accessfest

This free event gives students an opportunity to meet with representatives from the Atlanta University Center Consortium and about 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It includes college and career fairs, panel discussions, and an outdoor festival with DJs, Black-owned food trucks and businesses.

12 - 5 p.m., Sept. 21. Woodruﬀ Arts Center. 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4200. ASO.org

UATL’s Black Culture Movie Night: “School Daze”

Join UATL’s next quarterly film screening — the classic Spike Lee joint “School Daze” telling a coming-of-age story around HBCU culture and community. Ernie Suggs will lead a panel featuring actress Jasmine Guy, the film’s choreographer Otis Sallid, and cast member and dancer/actress Kyme , and there’ll be a special step performance from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

6:30 p.m., September 24. Plaza Theatre. 1049 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta. Live.AJC.com

Sign up for the UATL newsletter.

Read more stories like this by liking UATL on Facebook and following @itsUATL on X and Instagram.