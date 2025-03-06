Martin Lawrence, comedy legend and OutKast fan, coming to State Farm Arena

The funnyman, who turns 60 in April, is currently headlining his “Y’all Know What It Is” tour, which features his one-hour set in which he shares perspectives on family, aging and current events. Coming to State Farm Arena on Friday, it’s his first standup comedy tour in nine years and will include opening acts Chico Bean and Ms. Pat during the Atlanta stop.

Lawrence told UATL that going on the road is a return to his humble beginnings and is a way for him to provide opportunities for up-and-coming talent.

“I wanted to give young comics a chance to be seen by my audience. Standup is my baby and how I got started, so I just wanted to get back out there to feel that love again from my fans and give that love back,” Lawrence said.

On “Martin,” Lawrence regularly celebrated his Blackness by wearing historically Black college clothing. Rappers like The Notorious B.I.G. and Method Man made guest appearances on the show.

In 1995 during its third season, “Martin” gave Atlanta rap duo OutKast one of its earliest television appearances. They performed “Player’s Ball” and “Git Up, Git Out,” from their 1994 debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” on an episode in which the main characters planned a fundraising concert to save a fictional movie theater from closing.

Lawrence said he thought OutKast’s appearance might help grow their following.

“We knew how talented they were; they were doing well with a big hit on the charts, so we wanted to give them some additional exposure. Hip-hop and HBCUs are part of my culture and who I am, so I always tried to pay homage to it,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence would go on to be cast in successful Black film franchises like “House Party,” “Big Momma’s House” and “Bad Boys.” His performance in 2024′s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth installment of the buddy-cop franchise with Will Smith, recently earned Lawrence his third NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Motion Picture.

He also appeared in other films such as “Boomerang,” “Life” and “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins.”

Lawrence, who grew up in Washington, D.C., said he discovered comedy from playing “the dozens,” a form of joke-battling, with other kids in his neighborhood. It taught him how to draw an audience and comedic timing.

“I would have crowds standing around and busting out laughing while I was cracking on people,” he said.

Before his break as a comic, Lawrence was a teenage Golden Gloves boxer. He also worked at a Sears call center, along with two young ladies named Sandra Denton and Cheryl James, who would go on to become pioneering female rap group Salt-N-Pepa.

In 1987, Lawrence got his first television role on the sitcom “What’s Happening Now?” Two years later, he was cast in Spike Lee’s classic race relations film “Do the Right Thing” as the outspoken character Cee.

He said he studied Lee’s collaborative style of filmmaking as a template for running future productions. “Spike is the type of director who welcomes your opinion to expound on your character. He’s cool, smart, knows what he’s doing and knows how to keep his team in order,” he said.

“Martin” was originally pitched to HBO before landing at Fox. The show was recognized for Lawrence’s portrayal of zany recurring characters like brash neighbor Sheneneh and the old-school player Jerome.

Lawrence said he wanted creative latitude with his show’s storylines and wanted the same for his fellow cast members. “The writers gave us a blueprint. We kept what we liked in the script, but we took out what we didn’t like or just added something else,” he said.

Bean, who also grew up in the district, said watching “Martin” as a boy with his family inspired him to pursue a career in comedy. “Growing up in the inner city was rough, and there weren’t many positive influences making an impact on youth. He was someone we could look to as a direct example of what it looked like to succeed,” Bean said.

“My only hope is that I can make him half as proud as he’s made me with everything he’s done and continues to do in this game.”

Max-El Saffold, a Milwaukee native who lives in Decatur and works at State Farm Arena, said “Martin” remains his favorite show because of its relatability.

“It’s hilarious, with details that are specific to Black people. He was young, independent, and wanted to provide for the woman he loves and hang out with his friends,” Saffold said.

Saffold also called Lawrence a comedy legend. “He’s underappreciated for conquering the holy trinity of standup, television and blockbuster films. He’s one-of-one in the game and still at it.”

In 1997, Lawrence made his directorial debut with “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” a romantic comedy in which he starred, produced and wrote. It made him realize the huge effort and responsibility involved with filmmaking.

“I didn’t know it would be so hard. I was wearing so many hats, so it was a lot of pressure on me. It almost killed me, but we got through it and made a good film,” he said.

Lawrence said he’s actively involved with a number of projects today, including potential sequels for “Bad Boys” and 1999′s “Blue Streak.” He wants to keep being silly to make people happy.

“I’ve done it all. I just wanted to be funny and make the world laugh. That’s what I get off on,” he said.

8 p.m. Friday, March 7. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. ticketmaster.com

