How drummer Lil’ John Roberts is developing the next generation of musicians

Roberts wants the Hard Rock Cafe performance to feel reminiscent of the city’s live music scene in 1994 at Yin Yang Music Cafe, an intimate live music venue in Midtown Atlanta, and FunkJazz Kafe, a Black music and arts festival with pop-up performances, when he moved to Atlanta.

“This week is dedicated to the ‘OGs.’ We’re the ones that actually started the movement in Atlanta in the ’90s,” Roberts said.

Roberts will hit the stage with guitarist Derek Scott, bass player Joel Powell and keyboardist Phil Davis, who is also a member of Roberts’ band, The Chronicle.

“This unit is not The Chronicle, but it’s an extension of and ode to that sound from Yin Yang Music Cafe, the FunkJazz Kafe era and all of that stuff we put together back then,” Roberts said.

Roberts is going into his fifth year as a professor at his alma mater, Berklee College of Music. The musically versatile, Philadelphia-born percussionist, who calls Atlanta his “home base,” flies to Boston each week to teach in-person from Monday through Wednesday.

He teaches ensemble courses and holds private instructions for eight students in the Boston music conservatory’s drum department. He said his goals as an educator are to lead by example and develop students into sought-after session players and touring musicians.

“I give them the experience of regularly practicing (and give) notes to the vocalists on singing properly through mic control and trying to fine-tune what they already know about their instruments. Having those experiences in my own life shows them what it takes to succeed,” Roberts said.

“All-around musicians should be able to play everything and read the sheet music. The more styles you study, the more work you can get. It’s rewarding to see them years down the line, out on the road with different people, doing it the right way.”

In his spare time, Roberts posts videos of himself playing drums over his favorite songs, without any fancy drum tricks. He said the videos are tutorials meant to teach young musicians how to embrace simplicity.

“Young drummers are out here doing all of these things to get noticed. I’m showing other musicians how to play it right. You can play the pocket and still make a career out of it,” he said.

“Usher and Chris Brown like busy playing. Seasoned artists like Prince and Stevie (Wonder) would let you get loose here and there, but they wanted to hear it more like the record first because that’s what made it a hit. It’s a time and place for everything.”

Monica “MzDrummer” Carter, Atlanta-based musician and a mentee of Roberts, said he regularly supports other musicians.

“He encourages me to never be intimidated, to make my mark in this business as a powerful, energetic drummer. If he’s in town, he’ll come to anything that I do. He’s somebody that I can call and text if I have questions about things in the industry,” Carter said.

“He has a groove and work ethic that leaves room for bands to gel and make magic together.”

Last year, Roberts released his second album, “Elevation.” The project’s new age ambient production departed from the jazz sounds on his 2014 debut album, “The Heartbeat.”

Roberts said he wanted “Elevation” to be a collection of soothing music to help audiences overcome post-traumatic stress they may have experienced in recent years, from COVID-19 to viral videos of Black citizens affected by police brutality.

“Music is a healer, and my goal was to try and heal people’s pain. I wanted to make a record that calms people down, gives them a way of meditating in silence and keeps things on a higher vibration,” he said.

Roberts hopes to continue using drums to help his listeners and music enthusiasts overcome personal obstacles.

“Playing music makes people feel good, happy, and takes them out of something they may be dealing with. I’m just giving hope through those notes,” Roberts said.

8 p.m. Thursday, April 17. Hard Rock Cafe Atlanta, 215 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-688-7625.

