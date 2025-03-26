How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

“Othello on Broadway” tells the story of a recently married military general, played by Washington, who is betrayed by a lieutenant, Gyllenhaal’s character, who accuses Othello’s wife of being unfaithful in an effort to rise in rank.

The play held previews in New York City beginning Feb. 24, followed by its opening night March 23 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre . Its 15-week engagement closes June 8.

Directed by Atlanta-based Tony Award winner Kenny Leon , “Othello on Broadway” made history during its second week of previews. By March 16 the play had grossed $2.8 million in ticket sales , beating out 2023’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” to become Broadway’s highest-grossing play ever.

Leon, who’s directed 17 Broadway productions, said reviving “Othello” allowed him to update the subject matter for today’s audiences. “It’s a barometer for how far humanity has evolved. The work has already been proven to be great and poetic with solid characters, so it’s about finding ourselves in the work now,” Leon said.

“Shakespeare’s time is too far away and disconnected from us, but this story explores universal themes of love, jealousy and envy. I want the audience to be able to find themselves in the play without being trapped by present-day politics.”

Brian Moreland , Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker , are producers on “Othello.” Moreland, who also produced 2022’s “MacBeth” for Broadway, credits “Othello’s” success to audiences wanting to see Washington perform outside of film, and Leon’s leadership.

“People just want to support this moment in time with our living legend onstage, doing what he loves as a thespian. Kenny is able to communicate his vision in ways that individually connect with each actor and have them row in the same direction with full trust,” Moreland said.

Burruss, who’s produced four Broadway shows with Moreland, assisted with “Othello’s” marketing, promotions and fundraising. Their last production, 2022’s “The Piano Lesson on Broadway,” was the highest-grossing revival of that season.

Her producing debut, 2021’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” was the first play to return to Broadway after COVID-19 closed theaters. She said her and Tucker’s involvement helped turn the New York’s theater district into a tourist destination for Black audiences.

“We’re part of making successful shows that star African Americans. It wasn’t normal for us to come from cities outside of New York and fly in just to support a show, but we’re making it a thing for our community‚” Burruss said.

“Black shows on Broadway can be profitable, but you have to know where to promote and get it to the people.”

Other Black crew members featured in “Othello on Broadway” include Academy-Award-winning wig maker Mia Neal, Tony-winning costume designer Dede Ayite and sound designer Justin Ellington.

Ellington, a native of College Park, was hired by Leon to compose “Othello’s” suspenseful score. He called working beside other Atlanta residents a “reunion.”

“Atlanta is a special place that produces a certain type of confidence that puts us on a favorable side of history. Joining forces with icons felt like working with family,” Ellington said.

In 2010, Leon and Washington collaborated on their first Broadway play, August Wilson’s “Fences.” They reunited for Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun” four years later and decided to regularly collaborate. They began working on “Othello” in December 2023 after Leon directed “Hamlet” for New York’s “Shakespeare in the Park” event.

Leon compares directing on Broadway to coaching and managing professional sports teams. “You have to know who’s in the room and understand how they’re wired, and get all of them on the same page. It’s establishing faith and trust with the actors and encouraging them to believe in me,” he said.

“They’re superstar players who are trying to go for a championship as we approach the public. When that happens, it’s magic.”

Leon hopes “Othello on Broadway” will lead to more diversity in professional drama and theater.

“It paves the way for Black directors, kids in theater schools and at my alma mater, Clark Atlanta University, to come behind us and know that it’s possible to put a play in a commercial venue, do well and receive critical praise. They can use it as fuel to take humanity further, make our storytelling and country better,” he said.

“Othello on Broadway.” March 23-June 8. Ethel Barrymore Theater, 243 W. 47th Street, New York. 212-239-6200. othellobway.com

